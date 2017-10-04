Gun Experts Explain Bump Fire Gun Modification

by Andrew James

As the investigation into the Las Vegas mass shooting continues, authorities are releasing more information about the weaponry used by the gunman.

Las Vegas authorities have recovered 23 firearms from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and 19 from the Stephen Paddock’s home. They’ve also said that a bump fire modification may have been used in the shooting. Montgomery Indoor Shooting Complex rents bump fire modifications. They explained how it creates rapid firing from a firearm.

“This stock does not move, the bump fire mechanism creates a moving stock so that part is what is bumping against your shoulder,” explained co-owner Lilly Gibbs

Gibbs says this modification is not uncommon and can be purchased for as low as $100.