Pike County Fair Begins

by Danielle Wallace

The Pike County Fair begins.

Gates open at 6 pm each night. It continues through Saturday. Wednesday night, Troy University students will get in for $6 with their student ID.

The annual fair is sponsored by the Troy Shriners Club. Ticket sales benefit the Shriners Children Hospitals. Troy’s Shriners Club has helped 22 Shriner hospitals over the years from fair proceeds.

“We have helped over one million, four hundred thousand children at no cost to the parents or anybody. We don’t have a cash register in any of our shrine hospitals,” says Homer Homman, President of The Troy Shriners Club.

Thursday, fair admission is $6 for anyone with a military ID.