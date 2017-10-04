Tropical Troubles This Weekend !

by Shane Butler

We have a few more days of this mostly sunny and warm weather to enjoy. Abundant sunshine will lead to temps approaching the 90 degree mark both Thursday and Friday. Our weather will be changing over the upcoming weekend. Looks like we could be dealing with a land falling hurricane along the gulf coast early Sunday. Right now, the system is a tropical depression over the Caribbean but all indications are this system will strengthen into a hurricane Saturday and head northward into the gulf. It’s looking windy and wet for us part of Saturday and most of Sunday into Monday. The tropical system departs allowing a cold front to sweep through here Tuesday. This will move the precipitation out and usher in some cooler and drier air for the mid and latter half of next week.