Troy Bank and Trust to Merge with First National Bank of Brundidge

by Danielle Wallace

Troy Bank and Trust’s growing reputation continues as the bank merges with First National Bank of Brundidge.

“Two great managements, two great names, two great banks merging together we think it will be a win-win situation. A win for the customers, a win for the employees of the institutions and really a win for the customers in the community as well,” says Jeff Kervin, President and CEO of Troy Bank and Trust.

While it has been approved by both banks’ board of directors. It is still subject to regulatory approval.

“It will have to approved by the federal reserve as well as the fdic and state banking departments,” says Kervin.

Once the merger is complete, First National customers will notice additional services and products and gain access to more locations.

“It should be as seamless as possible. All the services that our customers are currently using with first national bank-they’ll be incorporated into troy bank and trust. All the people that have given those services we intend for them all to still be here,” says John Ramage, President and CEO of First National Bank of Brundidge.

Troy Bank and Trust currently has 11 locations in multiple counties. After the merger they will have 13 locations.

“Excellent bank in first national bank in Brundidge. Excellent bank in Troy Bank and Trust. We just think the two together will be even stronger,” says Kervin.

Officials say they anticipate a decision by regulators by the first quarter of 2018.