Troy University Chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha to Resume Normal Activities

by Rashad Snell

Troy University officials have concluded an investigation into alleged student conduct violations associated with the campus chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. The investigation found no evidence of conduct violations, and the fraternity has been cleared to resume normal activities effective immediately.

The investigation began on Monday, September 18, following an allegation of improper conduct related to new member initiation. The fraternity was asked to cease all activities while the investigation was conducted by the Dean of Student Services in conjunction with the Office of Student Involvement.

Troy University says they take any allegations of misconduct associated with student organizations seriously, and members of the fraternity fully cooperated with University officials during this investigation.