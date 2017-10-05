Alabama Inmate Scheduled for Execution Asks Judge for Stay

by Rashad Snell

An Alabama inmate is asking a judge to halt his upcoming execution.

Lawyers for 56-year-old Jeffery Lynn Borden on Thursday morning filed an emergency motion with the federal court in Montgomery, Alabama.

His attorneys said the state should not be allowed to execute Borden when the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this month ordered more hearings in his ongoing challenge to the humaneness of the state’s lethal injection process.

Borden is set to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening at a south Alabama prison. Borden was convicted of killing his estranged wife, Cheryl Borden, and her father, Roland Harris, in Jefferson County in 1993.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday lifted an appellate court injunction that had been blocking Borden’s execution.