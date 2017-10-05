Andalusia Man Arrested for Sexual Abuse of a Child

by Lillie Dunn

The Andalusia Police Department has arrested James Allen Lee, 52, for sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age. Lee was taken into custody today.

Andalusia Police Department Investigator Gene Jackson says Lee’s arrest came after a three week investigation by the Andalusia Police Department and the Covington County Department of Human Resources.

Jackson says a case of possible child molestation was reported and since a child was involved, DHR was contacted.

Lee was charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age. He is being held in the Covington County Jail under $300 thousand dollars bond.