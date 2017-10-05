Tracking Tropical Storm Nate

by Elissia Wilson

We will round out the remainder of the week with some sunshine and warm temperatures. Our weekend rain chances will be dependent upon the forecast track of Tropical Storm Nate. For now, showers look likely for both Saturday and Sunday.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to start then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon; expect highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday: Showers with highs in the lower 80s.