Walmart Foundation Awards Montgomery Area Food Bank with $148,000 Grant

by Rashad Snell

The Walmart Foundation presented the Montgomery Area Food Bank with a grant totaling more than $148,000 in support of its Mobile Pantry program during a volunteer effort earlier today. Walmart associates throughout the River Region joined the Montgomery Area Food Bank on Thursday to prepare a distribution for an upcoming Mobile Pantry/Exercise, Nutrition and Diet program delivery.

Walmart’s Impact on the River Region

“We are extremely excited and very grateful Walmart has provided us with such an amazingly generous grant,” said Richard A. Deem, Chief Executive Officer of the Montgomery Area Food Bank. “This grant is yet another example of Walmart’s resolve and continuing commitment to fighting hunger.”

This grant will provide funding for 85 Mobile Pantry deliveries across the Montgomery Area Food Bank’s 35 county coverage area that are capable of providing nutrition education materials and between 700,000 to one million meals (primarily nutritious, fresh food) to more than ten thousand food-insecure families, including an estimated 9,000 children.

“It is our mission to give more people access to a better life, one individual, one family and one community at a time,” said Annemarie Browning, Walmart Vice President and Regional General Manager for Central and North Alabama. “In addition to the community service our associates perform, and the food we donate to the communities we serve, grants like these allow us to help local nonprofit organizations fulfill their mission and continue to serve their communities with the highest level of impact.”

Walmart and Montgomery Area Food Bank’s Commitment to Hunger Relief

In Fiscal Year 2017, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation donated more than $50 million toward hunger relief in the U.S. “It’s also important to note that Walmart has provided strong backing both financially, and through their longtime, committed participation in our growing Store Donation Program,” explained Deem. “In the past they’ve also awarded us refrigerated trucks, which increases our capacity to distribute assistance. So, it’s very possible Walmart will have provided the truck and then filled it with tons of assistance several times over during these 85 Mobile Pantry/Exercise, Nutrition and Diet deliveries.”

“Leveraging the popularity of our Mobile Pantry program to grow our Exercise, Nutrition and Diet program represents what may be our best opportunity to help combat Alabama’s track record of unhealthy outcomes concerning dietrelated, chronic disease,” said Deem. “Fortunately, Walmart is clearly committed to supporting creative and effective means of providing assistance, as well as reminding folks about the direct correlation between nutrition and health, and we cannot thank them enough.”

Montgomery Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry Background