Windy & Wet Conditions Ahead

by Shane Butler

Another warm day is setting up for Friday. Lot’s of sunshine will help send temps into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Some moisture will creep in from the south and that could lead to one or two showers over our southern most counties Friday afternoon. Tropical Storm Nate will be impacting our weather over the weekend. Clouds will be increasing along with occasional showers Saturday afternoon. Saturday night into Sunday night will be the time period Nate will have the greatest impact on our region. Rainy and windy conditions will be likely. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches will be possible with this system. We will have to mention the threat for a few tornadoes as well.