Death of 92-Year Old Woman Now Considered a Homicide

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the death of a Montgomery woman, Mary Gedel, 92, as a homicide. The victim was found deceased in her home in the 1900 block of South Court Street.

MPD responded to South Court Monday, Oct. 2, after an acquaintance reported that the victim had not been seen in several days. Police located the deceased in her residence and initiated a death investigation.

The death investigation indicated that forced entry had been made into the residence, and forensic evaluation confirmed the cause of death to be homicide from blunt-force trauma.

No arrest has been made at this point, and the circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this homicide to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.