New ASU President to Represent University at HBCU Summit at the White House

by Rashad Snell

The White House Initiative on HBCU’s Summit provided an opportunity for leaders and students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities to network with federal agencies and other potential partners on a national level, and Alabama State University’s leaders were there.

The White House hosted the annual summit, which was billed as an opportunity for HBCU’s to meet with federal agencies, businesses, philanthropic groups and others. The Initiative’s “All-Stars,” which included student ambassadors from some of the other colleges, were honored at the event.

Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., who became ASU’s 15th president on Oct. 3, said he attended the conference as a “volunteer alum” because he realized the significance of the event to Alabama State University.

“It was a wonderful opportunity. A wealth of knowledge was gained.” Ross said. “Meeting other presidents from other places that have taken advantage of opportunities that the Federal Government provides was very fruitful and meaningful. Being a new president, it’s important to go and hear and get the information that would be beneficial to Alabama State University and its students.”

ASU White House “All-Star” David L. King Jr., a senior majoring in political science with a minor in public administration, said his experience in Washington D.C. and the White House was beyond phenomenal.

“I think that it was again, a humbling experience to be among student leaders who were about their business and knew the issues and what needed to be done to change the world and tackle those issues. As I plan to one day be the President of the United States, I very well think I was in a room filled with the next Secretaries in Presidential cabinets, Executive Directors of federal agencies and federal departments. I think our 2017-18 cohort most definitely will change this nation, and for our institutions provide a foundation for advancing and excelling beyond what we’ve done,” King said.