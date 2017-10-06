Number Ranked Quarterback Chooses Georgia Over Alabama, Other Schools

by Rashad Snell

Highly touted high school quarterback Justin Fields plans to attend Georgia next year.

Fields is from Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. He announced at a pep rally at the school Friday his nonbinding verbal commitment to the Bulldogs. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings of the major recruiting analysts, Fields is the No. 1 overall player in the country.

Fields verbally committed to Penn State late last year, but backed off that in the spring. He had taken official visits to Alabama and LSU.

Fields adds more intrigue to No. 5 Georgia’s quarterback situation. Five-star recruit Jacob Eason started last season as a freshman, but freshman Jake Fromm took over when Eason got hurt in this season and has played well. All three could be on the roster by spring.

