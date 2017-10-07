Hurricane Nate Getting Closer

by Shane Butler

Category 1 Hurricane Nate continues to move rapidly toward the southeast gulf coast. The storm could strengthen a bit more into a Cat 2 before landfall somewhere along the LA,MS, or AL coast later tonight. Most of today you can expect cloudy skies with occasional showers passing through the area. Conditions will start deteriorating during the late evening hours as rain becomes heavier and the winds pick up. We see the more significant impacts from Nate entering our southern counties around 10pm and the rest of south and central Alabama overnight into Sunday morning. Strongest wind gust of 60-70 mph will be possible over our west and southwestern counties. Area wide we could see numerous power outages along with numerous trees down. There will also be a tornado threat throughout the storms passage Sunday, especially central and southeast sections of Alabama. We expect conditions to start improving Sunday evening with mainly windy and wet conditions overnight Sunday into Monday.