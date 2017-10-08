Nate Exits; The Chance For Rain Continues

by Ben Lang

A few showers and storms are left across the area late this afternoon as tropical depression Nate departs into central Tennessee. A wind advisory remains in effect until 10PM tonight generally from the I85 and Highway 80 corridor northward. Winds could still gust above 20mph for these areas. We are left with a rather muggy tropical air-mass, with dewpoints currently in the lower to mid 70s. Looks like we will be in the muggy air-mass a few more days before a cool front will at least bring us drier air Wednesday night or early Thursday. Before that though, scattered storms will be possible, especially on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Tonight, expect a mostly cloudy and humid night with a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered afternoon storms likely. Monday night lows fall to the mid 70s, another muggy night with a mostly cloudy sky. More scattered storms Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.