T.S. Nate Moving Over Alabama

by Shane Butler

T.D. Nate continues to weaken as it moves rapidly northeastward through central Alabama. Currently winds are 35 mph and this will be confined to a small area around the center of circulation. You can expect southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusty. The tornado threat has shifted into east Alabama and even here the threat has lessened. Heaviest rain is also shifting into east Alabama with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. We expect improving weather conditions as the day progresses.