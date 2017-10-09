Gas-Station Owner Speaks Out After Late Night Shoot-Out

by Jalea Brooks

Montgomery police are investigating after a late night shoot-out at a gas station left a man in critical condition. It happened just after Midnight, at the Raceway gas station near Eastern Boulevard.

Videos have been posted and shared thousands of times on Facebook, showing the crowd moments before shots were fired and moments later as people frantically fled from what quickly became a crime scene.

Raj Sharma, the owner of the Raceway says the crowd outside of the 24 hours gas station late Sunday night is not uncommon. “It becomes a nuisance. and you know we are right on the exit and traveler they stop by and even our regulars those who live behind the store, if they are coming to the store to get something in the late hours they feel insecure” he says.

Sharma says he has been cooperating with Montgomery Police as they investigate the shooting. He’s handed over video of the inside of the store but because of logistics, there is no security footage of the outside.

“It’s a big, big lot…” he explains. “…the parking lot would need like 20-25 cameras, its a huge thing, so that’s why we don’t have any cameras outside”.

He says a security guard was present at the time of the shooting and that he helped the victim until police arrived. The owner, is now considering what else can be done to keep shoppers safe. One solution he says, “might be a few more cameras outside”.

Police have not yet identified the victim of the shooting, but say that he was sent to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances that lead up to the shooting, and have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831. You can remain anonymous.