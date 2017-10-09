Man Critically Injured, After Shootout At Raceway Gas Station

by Jalea Brooks

Sgt. Jarrett Williams with Montgomery Police Dept. reports that on Monday, October 9, 2017 shortly after midnight, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1300 block of the Eastern Blvd in reference to a subject shot.

Upon arrival, an adult male was located suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation. At this time, no arrest has been made. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.