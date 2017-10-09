Montgomery Man Charged in Son’s Stabbing Death

by Rashad Snell

An Alabama man has been arrested in the stabbing death of his 22-year-old son.

Reports say that Montgomery police responding to a report of a shooting early Friday morning found Ladarius Snow stabbed and arrested Darius Richardson, 47, at the scene. Snow was transported to Jackson Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Richardson was charged with murder Saturday after he was released from a local hospital for an unrelated medical issue. Montgomery County Detention Facility records show he’s being held at the jail on a $150,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Police say the stabbing stemmed from an argument. Further details have not been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)