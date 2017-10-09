People gather to Protest the Violence at Raceway

by Ellis Eskew

Cellphone video shows a chaotic scene at the Eastern Boulevard Raceway gas station. It left one man shot in the head.

But less than 24 hours later, it’s a completely different scene.

A group of friends gathered from different churches at the raceway with their signs and a message of hope.

Pastor Laletia Hale says, “God is able to deliver. He is able to heal. He is able to strengthen. He is able to restore and that’s what we want to be able to do.”

They are calling on the community to stop the violence and for the church to come forward.

“It’s too much violence going on and there is not enough people of God standing up uplifting the name of Jesus and allow the people to know that God is still here and God hears our prayers. And we’re praying for this city,” said Lynn Martin.

The men met with other gas station customers… And prayed with those who needed it.

They hope their message will go forward and help make a difference in Montgomery.

“I think we got to get back to the community. The church was the anchor of the communities and everyone looked to the church for help. So instead of staying in the 4 walls, it’s time that we go. Jesus went,” said Jay Mayes.

As of last check, the victim in the shooting was in critical condition.