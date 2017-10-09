Warm & Muggy

by Shane Butler

Nate is long gone but moisture lingers over the area and this will lead to rain activity through midweek. You can expect scattered showers and t-storms to work through here at times. A frontal boundary will sweep the rain out of here by Wednesday afternoon. This puts us back into a sunny and dry weather pattern for the latter half of the week. It’s looking mainly dry through the upcoming weekend as well. Looking ahead into next week, there’s signs some cooler air will be heading our way. Until then, it’s 80 to near 90 degree heat for several more days.