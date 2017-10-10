Crenshaw Co. Authorities Search for Suspects in Armed Robbery in Highland Home

by Rashad Snell

Crenshaw County Sheriff’s are searching for two unknown males that entered the Dollar General in Highland Home and robbed two employees at gunpoint for an undetermined amount of money. There were no reports of injury.

Investigators describe both subjects being between 6-foot to 6’2″ in height, early to mid 20’s.

One suspect was described as wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans with a black hat and red bandanna. The other was described as wearing a camo jacket with a mask and hood covering his face. Both subjects left on foot, possibly having a vehicle waiting for them to aid in their escape.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!