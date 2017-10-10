Front Approaching

by Shane Butler

A rather warm and muggy air mass has a grip on our weather. This is all ahead of a frontal boundary and even though the front will move through here, we don’t expect a drop in daytime high temps. That means the 80s will be sticking around until further notice. We can’t rule out a few showers or t-storms as the front passes through here Wednesday. It looks like most spots remain dry and that’s trend through the weekend. Another front will be moving into the area early next week. Once again a few spots could see a shower or t-storm on Monday. This front will actually bring in a little cooler/drier air to the area. We expect morning lows down in the mid 50s early next week.