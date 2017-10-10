Senate Candidate Roy Moore’s Son Arrest on Trespassing Charges
(WIAT) — Caleb Moore, the son of Senate Candidate Roy Moore, has been arrested in Etowah County according to court documents.
Moore was arrested on a charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Trespass on Monday (10/9). He was released shortly after being booked on a $1,000 bond.
The younger Moore has been previously arrested on a few occasions but has never been convicted of any crime.
According to State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who sent a release to media, Moore’s arrest is a “duplicate charge.”
“This is a duplicate charge. The incident of wandering onto a neighbor’s land while hunting happened almost a year ago. I am surprised and disappointed that this duplicate charge was allowed,” he said. “In football, this would be called ‘piling on.’ A misdemeanor arrest had already been made last year on this exact minor incident.”
Caleb’s father, Roy Moore, will face Democrat Doug Jones in the December 12th Special Election for the U.S. Senate seat.