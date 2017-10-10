Violent Crime on the Rise

by Ellis Eskew

Cellphone video captured the scene at the Eastern Boulevard Raceway Monday morning.

It was an incident that left one man shot in the head.

It’s violence like this that has people on edge.

“I’m a mother with a teenager. And it’s something that needs to be stopped. And we need help bad in Montgomery,” said Antrena Poole.

Johnny Wigfall agrees. “They just shooting in the crowd. Shooting blind.”

“I live in Millbrook now and the whole reason is I got a 3-year-old and 5-yr-old sons and I do not like the fact that this type of stuff is happening in this area,” said Danny Lahmer.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey agrees there is a problem in the city. In fact, he says his office has seen the violent crimes go up in Montgomery just over the past few months.

“Right now, our city is under siege. We are under siege right now with this violent crime. We have had too many shootings. Too many homicides. And our public is scared. We need more police officers on the street. We need more detectives working these cases. Right now, is not the time to be doing law enforcement on the cheap. We need the state legislators, the city, the county, everybody fully supporting law enforcement so we can take our city back,” said Bailey.

Bailey says his office is doing all it can to help making sure the offenders are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“If you commit a violent crime in Montgomery, my goal is to keep you off the street forever. Put you away with “life” and “life without.” And we’ve been doing that. We’ve increased our violent crime team. We have a team of prosecutors and investigators that are working full-time just on homicide cases,” said Bailey.

Bailey says he needs the citizens’ help as well.

Right now, there is a $300 reward for anyone who knows a juvenile with a gun.