ASU Releases New President’s Contract

by Rashad Snell

Alabama State University has posted a copy of the contract between Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., and the ASU Board of Trustees on the University’s website for the public to view.

President Ross signed the document on Oct. 3, just hours after resigning from his position as a member of the Alabama Senate.

Ross has already made moves as president, as he recently relieved head football coach, Brian Jenkins, of his duties and promoted Donald Hill-Eley to interim-head coach.

A copy of the contract can be found here.