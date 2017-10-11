Drier Air Returns

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary is making its way through our area tonight. Scattered showers are possible along and well ahead of this boundary. The hot and muggy conditions we’ve had lately will give way to dry and milder conditions the next few days. Mornings will be comfortable but afternoons still quite warm. Highs will continue to reach the mid to upper 80s. The drier air in place will be the notable difference in how it feels. Moisture makes a return and we see rain working into the area Sunday into Monday. This will be ahead of the next frontal boundary. Once this front moves through, we cool down a bit with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.