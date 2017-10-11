Elmore County Teen Indicted on Murder Charges

by Rashad Snell

Jesse Holton, an Elmore County teen accused of killing his parents, has been indicted on charges connected to the case.

Holton was indicted on a murder charge in the death of his father, Mike Holton. He was not formally charged in the death of his mother, April Holton.

Authorities say the shooting came after a dispute over a party last September.

Mike Holton died at the scene. April Holton later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors say they won’t be able to seek capital murder charges against Holton because the Supreme Court ruled that minors are not subject to the death penalty. He was seventeen at the time of the shooting.