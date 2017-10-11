Macon Co. Bridge Still not Repaired after Almost 2 Years

by Andrew James

It’s been almost 2 years since heavy flooding damaged roadways and bridges in Macon County, but repair work has yet to even start in some parts of the county to the disbelief of county officials.

A heavily trafficked bridge on Washington Avenue in Tuskegee was one of seven spots heavily damaged back in December of 2015, five of those sites are still not repaired. Macon County officials say they’ve done everything they can do to get the bridge fixed, and they’re waiting on State and Federal officials. Now as the bridge continues to sit in disrepair, the county engineer says the situation only gets worse.

“If this was sitting in your back yard how would this make you feel,” explained Macon County engineer J.D. Smith, “and that’s the one thing to look at, sometimes we pass by the road citizens pass by the road and accept it but if we come and look at the situation on a weekly basis you can see that the matter is actually getting worse as we go.”

The Alabama EMA sent us the following statement about the bridge projects:

“Macon County had not provided everything that was required to make a final determination. They are in the process of gathering the information. Once Macon Co provides the info to Alabama EMA, we will submit to FEMA for review and hopefully a determination will come soon.”