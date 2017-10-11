Pike Road Officials Share Plans for Georgia Washington School

by Andrew James

The Montgomery County School Board approved the sale of a school building to the town of Pike Road Tuesday, but they have 30 days to back out of the agreement.

Now, Pike Road leaders are opening up about their plans for Georgia Washington Middle School. The town will pay about 11.25 million dollars to MPS over the next nine years for the school. If the agreement stands they would acquire the school and 23 acres of land as early as next fall. Superintendent Dr. Chuck Ledbetter says he believes the building will serve as a high school for Pike Road students.

“There’s space for growth there too, there’s more classroom space there then for 600 some of it we might want to do some things with and prepare,” Ledbetter explained.

Pike Road officials also say they plan to preserve the history of the Georgia Washington Middle School. MPS leaders have 30 days from yesterday to choose to back out of the agreement.