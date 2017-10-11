Selma City Leaders at Odds Over Finance Director

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma’s mayor and city council appear to be at odds over the firing of the city finance director.

The city council voted to reinstate Ronita Wade as city treasurer Tuesday night.

Wade was placed on administrative leave last month and fired by the mayor a week later.

Montgomery attorney Julian McPhillips is Wade’s lawyer.

“I’m hoping the mayor will have the good sense, maybe reluctantly but nonetheless the good sense, to allow her to resume her office and do the work that she has been hired to do,” said McPhillips.

The time table for Wade’s return to work at Selma City Hall is unclear at this time.