MPD Makes Arrest in September Strathmore Drive Fatal Shooting

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in connection to the September 23rd shooting death of Alexundra Bell, 26, and the attempted murder of an adult male.

MPD charged James Hubbard, 24, with one count each of capital murder, attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

Hubbard was taken into custody this morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Following his arrest, Hubbard was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held without bond.

On Saturday, September 23, at about 10 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive after receiving a report of subjects shot. There, they located Bell, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Also located was a second subject, an adult male, who had sustained a serious gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD’s investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from a robbery. Further investigation identified Hubbard as the suspect. No additional information is available for release at this time in connection with this continuing investigation.