Statewide Missing Child Alert Issued for 14-Year Old Girl

by Rashad Snell

The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Irma Maria Diego-Gomez. Irma Maria Diego-Gomez is a 14-year old Guatemalan female with brown eyes, brown hair, approximately 5-feet tall, and has a slim build.

She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and blue jeans, at her residence, leaving for school in Decatur on Wednesday, October 11.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Irma Maria Diego-Gomez, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660 or call 911.