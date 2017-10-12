Teen and 5-Year Old Dies in Head-On Collision

by Rashad Snell

A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, October 11, resulted in two fatalities.

A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2006 Dodge Charger was involved in a head-on crash in Butler County. The crash occurred on U.S. 31 at the 131.8 mile marker, three miles south of Greenville.

A 5-year old passenger of the Dodge Charger and the 16-year old driver of the Chevrolet Malibu were pronounced dead at the scene. A 9-year old passenger and the 16-year old driver of the Dodge Charger were transported to Baptist Medical Center South, in Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as State Troopers continue to investigate.