Three Arrested, Charged in Autauga Co. Homicide

by Rashad Snell

Sheriff Joe Sedinger, with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, confirms arrests have been made in connection to the October 1st murder of Melvin Perry.

Since the murder investigation began, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division has been working overtime to solve the case. The investigation turned up information leading authorities to several persons of interest.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeweline Monique Cozadd, 22, of Wetumpka, on October 4th for Murder and Robbery 1st. She is being held in the Autauga Metro Jail under a $210,000 cash bond.

Today, with the assistance from the U.S. Marshals from the Middle District and Southern District of Alabama, ALEA SWAT Team, 4th and 17th District Attorney Judicial Task Forces, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the Selma Police Department, two more arrest were made in connection with this murder.

Quindarrius Rayshaun Tarrance, 20, of Selma, and Kelton Sherrod Williams, 19, of Millbrook were arrested on warrants for Murder and Robbery 1st. Both men are each being held in the Autauga Metro Jail under a $210,000 cash bond. (Murder Bond $150k, Robbery 1st Bond $60k)

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the above listed agencies for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of the listed suspects. This case remains under investigation. If new information is discovered, this case will be updated.