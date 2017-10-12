Troy Elementary School Participates in Fishing and Boating Expo

by Danielle Wallace

The annual expo, is something Troy Elementary School officials look forward to, as it teaches students the basics of fishing and boating.

During the expo, students rotated to different stations. Students were able to learn everything from reeling in fish, cleaning, and cooking fish properly. They also learned about boating safety, the dangers of electricity around water, and about the ecology of the water. School officials say the day gives students a chance to be exposed to the useful resources at Pike County Lake.

“The kids and the teachers and the Alabama game and fish division-we’re so proud to have them here. It’s just been a great experience for the kids to get to know what we have here in Alabama as it relates to fishing and boating and those kind of things,” says Forrest Lee, Troy Elementary Physical Education Coach.

The expo was made possible by several local businesses.