Near Record Heat Again Today

by Ben Lang

Less fog this morning compared to recent days, and it shouldn’t be around too much longer. Through this afternoon, high temperatures will again near record territory, at least for Montgomery. Expect a high of 90° for the capital city with upper 80s elsewhere. Skies will be mostly sunny today, with maybe a few isolated showers across east Alabama. We will not see widespread measurable rain today. Tonight will be mild with a partly cloudy sky. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind speeds stay higher out of the east overnight, so fog likely won’t be much of an issue early Saturday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday will be very warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

It will feel much more like October on Monday. Late Sunday night or early Sunday morning, we will get a push of cooler air moving through the area. High temperatures only reach the mid to upper 70s on Monday through Wednesday. A few showers may accompany that front Monday, but otherwise we will be dry the rest of the week. Overnight temps will be noticeably cooler too, possibly dropping all the way to the upper 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday night.