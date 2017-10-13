Prattville Senior with Rare Illness Surprised with Magic Moment

by Ellis Eskew

It’s the 9th year for the Capital City Clay Shoot.

A fundraiser for the magic moments organization to help make the dreams come true for chronically ill children in Alabama.

“So we’re real excited and to see the parents and the joy it’s great to give back and this is something that most of our shooters come and visibly see what we’re doing,” said Chris Waller, Council Chairman for Magic Moments.

One of those recipients is Noah Mullins. Although, today he thinks he came to enjoy the fundraiser and maybe an interview with Magic Moments.

But all that changed when the Prattville High School senior’s number was drawn for a door prize… And he got an even bigger surprise.

“Noah, you are going deep sea fishing!”

“I thought I was coming to do an interview to see if I was able to be approved to go on a trip. Got a surprise that I am going on a trip to go deep sea fishing now… I’m excited I love fishing and hunting,” said Noah.

Noah has Addison’s disease. And over the passed year, he has had a lot of complications.

“My body doesn’t make enough adrenaline. I have to take medication everyday three times a day,” said Noah.

And now this welcome surprise leaves Noah and his family grateful.

“I’m excited for him. He has had a lot of disappointments since he has been diagnosed and he was wanting to go into the service and he can’t do that. I’m just glad he has something to look forward to,” said his mom Dana Mullins.