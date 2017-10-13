Tony Award Winning Designer to Teach Masterclasses to Troy Theatre Students

by Danielle Wallace

Troy University theatre students will learn first-hand from Jeff Croiter in two masterclasses while they showcase their version of the play, “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

Lighting, design, and technology are three aspects Troy University students will learn this weekend from Tony Award winning light designer Jeff Croiter.

Croiter is the lighting designer for Peter and the Starcatcher, a play that he has become well know for. While production starts this weekend for the Troy university version of the show, he will teach two masterclasses for students and sit in on their version of the production. He has high hopes for the university’s version because of the success of the original show.

“I knew it was great from the second I read it and from the first rehearsal I saw I knew it was a special show and I will say even that small workshop there would be something special about the design of the show.”

Croiter’s hopes that this weekend’s masterclasses pay off for students looking to go into the theatre industry.

Showtimes for the production are: October 12, 13,14, 19, 20, 21 at 7 pm and October 15th at 2:30 pm.

All shows will be held at the Trojan Center Theatre at Troy University. Tickets are $10. To purchase tickets you can visit troytheatre.org or contact (334) 808-6477.