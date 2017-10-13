Update: Woman Charged After False Report of Sexual Assault by an Officer

by Stefanie Hicks

Montgomery police have pressed charges against a woman they say falsely reported a sexual assault by a police officer.

23-year-old Ashleigh Curlee is charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, a Class A Misdemeanor. Police issued a safety advisory after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted during a traffic stop that was conducted by a non-police vehicle. The alleged incident was reported to have happened on Interstate 65 near Edgemont on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at about 7 p.m. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan resembling a Ford Crown Victoria, equipped with a blue flashing light.

During the follow-up investigation MPD determined that the reported sexual assault and the circumstances surrounding that assault were false. Authorities say the alleged victim admitted the report was fabricated.

Curlee is being held in the Montgomery City Jail.