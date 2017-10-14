Junior League of Montgomery Hosts Annual Holiday Market

by Danielle Wallace

People come back to the Junior League’s Holiday Market each year for a variety of reasons.

“All the different music, the young kids up there singing, the decorations,” says April Drummond.

“You see all the Christmas items and it’s just makes you full of joy and love,” says Latonda Paymon.

The market is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the junior league, which is committed to promoting volunteerism among women.

“We have over eight hundred members who donate over twenty-five thousand volunteer hours to give back to the community every year-to various organizations that we support each year on an annual basis,” says Bell Cauthen, Chair of the 2017 Junior League Holiday Market.

Some shoppers say the market is a tradition that kicks off the holiday season.

“We’re just out doing early shopping, taking it all in, having some fun,” says Brooke Sansom.

“There are vendors from all different kinds of states that come here and show their talents with their arts and crafts, different foods in montgomery. It really brings the community together so it’s fun to come shop with my friend and have a good time,” says Alanna Benjamin.

They say they can find gifts for everyone on their holiday list.

“My mother has done so much Christmas shopping that we had to go and put it all in the car and come back and start again because it was so much,” says Drummond.

“We’ve got something for everyone, the men on your list, the kids on your list, whoever it is.”

Saturday was the last day of the market. To learn more about the Junior League of Montgomery you can visit https://www.jlmontgomery.org/