One Day Closer To Cooler Air

by Ben Lang

We finally broke our record high temperatures streak in Montgomery today. The last 4 days features tied or record high temperatures, but thanks to the cloudcover today we fell well short of the record high of 91° from 1883. Tonight will be mild again, with lows ranging from the upper 60s to around 70°. A cold front will push through the area Sunday night, and we will have a decent shot at some rain and possibly a few thunderstorms ahead of that front. Best chances for rain will be late morning through the late evening, with coverage peaking during the mid-afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night will be cooler thanks to that front, with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Cooler air will be here to stay for several days, and abundant sunshine expected each day this week. Many locations will only reach the lower 70s on Monday afternoon. Overnight lows will fall to the low 50s and upper 40s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights. High temperatures remain mild on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the mid to upper 70s. High temps will be a touch warmer on Wednesday and Thursday, but still pretty nice in the low 80s. For now, looks like we are dry next weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.