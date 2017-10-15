Bannon Attacks SPLC

Accuses them of "economic hate crimes"

by Tim Lennox

The Washington-Post reports former President Trump aide Steve Bannon criticised the Montgomery -based Southern Poverty Law Center during a speech to the “Values Voters Summit” in Washington:

“At various points in the speech, Bannon, who runs the far-right website Breitbart News, leveled attacks at former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the Southern Poverty Law Center — whose funders, he alleged, have committed “economic hate crimes” — and boasted that Trump will win 400 electoral votes in 2020.”

The Post story offered no elaboration by Bannon.

No immediate reaction on the SPLC website, but they had attacked the Values Voter group in an earlier article.

Bannon was in Montgomery for the U.S. Senate Republican runoff election. He supports the candidacy of Roy Moore, while President Trump campaigned for Luther Strange. Moore won, and will go up against Democratic nominee Doug Jones in a December 12th Special General Election.