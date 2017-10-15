Honoring Infant Loss

by Danielle Wallace

People gathered in Blount Cultural Park Sunday night to honor those who lost an infant during pregnancy.

The River Region’s Community Action Team’s candlelight memorial was held to observe International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. People lit memorial candles, creating a symbolic international wave of light, representing hope and healing. They also released balloons in honor of the children they lost.

“For these parents often people expect for them to get on with their life or sometimes they don’t even acknowledge that their loss was significant,” says Janice Smiley.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports some 24,000 babies in the U.S are stillborn each year.