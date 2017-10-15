Walking to End Alzheimer’s

by Danielle Wallace

Hundreds of walkers are walking to support the hunt for a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Beatrice Forniss is one of them.

“Alzheimer’s is just so special to me. I watched my mother and law suffer with it. I give, I give, I give, because I don’t want anyone to have to go through what families go through and this is just a special day for special people to come out and to support this organization,” says Forniss.

The disease kills more people every year than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. That’s one of the reasons people took part in the 2 mile walk.

“This is an excellent showing today. It has grown every single year. We have been conducting a walk in this area since 2014 and every year it’s growing,” says Tiffany Chaney.

This year’s River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s has a fundraising goal of $70,000.

They encouraged friends and family to make donations.

“We’re able to be able to of course support research. We want to be able to find an end to this terrible disease,” says Heather Goggin.

“It’s an important opportunity to bring people together who are facing Alzheimer’s which is such a difficult and devastating disease.”

The Montgomery walk is one of 600 across the country. They let people meet others who have also faced the disease.

“I guarantee you don’t think you know someone that has been effected by Alzheimer’s, I guarantee you that you have,” says Goggin.