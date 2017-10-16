$1,000 Reward Offered for Arrest of Suspects in Montgomery Burglary Ring

by Rashad Snell

1/10 Suspects

2/10 Suspects2

3/10 Suspects3

4/10 Suspects4

5/10 Suspects5



6/10 Suspects6

7/10 Suspects8

8/10 Suspects10

9/10 Suspects11

10/10 Suspects7





















Montgomery Police Investigators continue their search for suspects involved in a possible Burglary ring. The investigation has linked several business burglaries committed by the suspects starting in early September.

Subjects are wanted for questioning for burglarizing the same business in the 2400 block of South Court Street on September 14, 28, and on October 8, 2017. They are also connected to burglaries that occurred in the 200 block of East South Boulevard on September 29th and a burglary that occurred in the 1200 block of West Boulevard on October 12.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, please immediately call

the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!