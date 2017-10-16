Getting Control of Fall Allergies

by Danielle Wallace

Cooler temperatures are slowly making their way to Alabama. Dr Ben Smith has seen plenty of patients due to the changing weather.

“We’re having a good amount of cold, allergy, rhinitis symptoms,” says Smith, the Medical Director of SARHA Medical Center in Troy.

Smith says there are a few things that play a big role in symptoms. One is, recent storms.

“You’ll get a lot of the pollination coming in. That does seem to impact. We’ve had in this area in south Alabama probably a little bit more sinus issues with patients right now, that does have a factor-regarding the storms, hurricanes, tropical depressions,” says Smith.

Before you mistreat yourself with medicine, Smith says it is important to know the difference between allergies a cold and the flu.

“Cold is more of a gradual process with viruses where you get some congestion, headaches, sore throat-maybe a little malaise. Flu is completely different. It’s usually abrupt, onset with the runny nose congestion, body aches,” says Smith.

As for allergies, there are simple tips to get them under control.

“Changing your air filters inside your home and making sure to vacuum upholstery and carpet, if you have dogs or cats,” says Smith.