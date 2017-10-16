MPD Launches Homicide Investigation Following Tyler Road Shooting

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the Sunday afternoon shooting death of Carlos Bates, 39.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3300 block of Tyler Road on Sunday, October 15, at about 12:30 p.m., after receiving a report that a subject had been shot.

At the scene, they located the victim, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time in connection with this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.