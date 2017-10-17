Golden Apple: LaFrancis Davis

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Montgomery Public School System. Carver High School Band Director LaFrancis Davis, is just as motivated today teaching band as he was over 21 years ago when he started, and that passion makes a difference to his students.

“It’s not a job, it’s a passion. I don’t look at teaching band as a job, I come to work to because I love to do it. It’s a passion for me. If you’re passionate about something you’ll do well at it,” says Davis.

Congratulations Mr. Davis! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, Alabama News dot Net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.