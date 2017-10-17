Two Selma Men Charged After Prattville Shooting, Police Chase

by Rashad Snell

1/2 Irvin Montel West, 22

2/2 Damian De’Ondre Rogers, 20



On October 16 at approximately 8:40 pm, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Hazel St. in reference to a subject shot. While en-route, officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle was pursued out of our jurisdiction before finally being stopped near the 3800 block of Hwy 14 West.

Two suspects, Irvin Montel West and Damian De’Ondre Rogers, both from Selma, were detained and later arrested. The victim, a 37-year old black male from Prattville, was treated at Prattville Baptist Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

This case is still under investigation.